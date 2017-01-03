NRG Yield, Inc. (NYLD) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in NRG Yield, Inc. (NYSE:NYLD) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NRG Yield were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYLD. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Yield during the second quarter worth approximately $9,602,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in NRG Yield by 49.2% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 932,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after buying an additional 307,546 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in NRG Yield during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its position in NRG Yield by 57.4% in the second quarter. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NRG Yield during the second quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG Yield, Inc. (NYSE:NYLD) traded down 0.63% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 732,075 shares. NRG Yield, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.60 million. NRG Yield had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Yield, Inc. will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from NRG Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NRG Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Avondale Partners upgraded NRG Yield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Yield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on NRG Yield in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of NRG Yield in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, insider Christopher S. Sotos acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $100,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Yield

NRG Yield, Inc serves as the primary vehicle, through which NRG Energy, Inc owns, operates and acquires contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. It owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States.

