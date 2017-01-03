Novartis AG (NVS) Stock Rating Lowered by J P Morgan Chase & Co

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Novartis AG from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis AG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) traded down 0.14% on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. 2,149,626 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $172.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Novartis AG had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post $4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Novartis AG (NVS) Stock Rating Lowered by J P Morgan Chase & Co” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/novartis-ag-nvs-stock-rating-lowered-by-j-p-morgan-chase-co/1138978.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis AG during the second quarter worth $122,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis AG by 8.9% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Novartis AG by 65.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG by 13.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis AG

Novartis AG is a holding company. The Company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals, including eye care products. Its portfolio includes medicines, eye care and generic pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Alcon and Sandoz.

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.