Novartis AG (NVS) Stock Rating Lowered by J P Morgan Chase & Co

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Novartis AG from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis AG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.
Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) traded down 0.14% on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. 2,149,626 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $172.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.68.
Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Novartis AG had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post $4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis AG during the second quarter worth $122,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis AG by 8.9% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Novartis AG by 65.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG by 13.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.
About Novartis AG
Novartis AG is a holding company. The Company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals, including eye care products. Its portfolio includes medicines, eye care and generic pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Alcon and Sandoz.
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.