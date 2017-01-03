Northern Trust Corp Has $208,891,000 Stake in Moody’s Corporation (MCO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,929,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Moody’s Corporation were worth $208,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,683,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,995,000 after buying an additional 174,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 11.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,724,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,724,000 after buying an additional 491,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 153.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,597,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,852 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,088,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,146,000 after buying an additional 58,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,820,000 after buying an additional 253,878 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) opened at 94.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average is $102.37. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business earned $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.05 million. Moody’s Corporation had a net margin of 25.88% and a negative return on equity of 260.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Moody’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Moody’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s Corporation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, SVP Lisa Westlake sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $73,985.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $199,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and outsourced research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

