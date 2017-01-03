Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Company were worth $197,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 32.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 62.8% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 62.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) opened at 97.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Brewing Company has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $112.19.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing Company had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm earned $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing Company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Company will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Molson Coors Brewing Company’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing Company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing Company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing Company from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing Company from $129.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 5,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $585,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey E. Molson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.75 per share, with a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company that operates as a brewer. The Company has a portfolio of brands, including Carling, Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Staropramen, as well as craft and specialty beers, such as Blue Moon, Creemore Springs, Cobra and Doom Bar.

