Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. (NBZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. (TSE:NBZ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBZ. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Northern Blizzard Resources in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.75 target price on shares of Northern Blizzard Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Northern Blizzard Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Northern Blizzard Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Blizzard Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of Northern Blizzard Resources (TSE:NBZ) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. 147,329 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The company’s market cap is $473.63 million. Northern Blizzard Resources has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Northern Blizzard Resources Company Profile

Northern Blizzard Resources Inc is a Canada-based crude oil production and development company focused on maximizing oil recovery from its heavy oil resource base. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the acquisition, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada.

