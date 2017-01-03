Nokia Corporation (NOK) Downgraded by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. to Market Perform

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOK. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Nokia Corporation from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vetr lowered shares of Nokia Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.11 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

Shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) opened at 4.7651 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.3177 and a beta of 1.44. Nokia Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Nokia Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $91,405,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its position in Nokia Corporation by 102.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 10,820,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,650,000 after buying an additional 5,478,149 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Corporation by 8,371.1% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,303,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after buying an additional 3,264,735 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nokia Corporation by 159.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,493,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after buying an additional 2,759,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nokia Corporation by 54.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,534,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 1,249,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation Company Profile

Nokia Corporation is a global provider of network infrastructure and related services, with a focus on mobile broadband, as well as advanced technology development and licensing. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Mobile Broadband, Global Services, Nokia Networks Other and Nokia Technologies.

