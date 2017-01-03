Nike, Inc. (NKE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen and Company set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 50.83 on Wednesday. Nike has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $65.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nike will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $7,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,985,225 shares in the company, valued at $98,824,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at $106,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

