Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “News Corp. provides media and information services. It is focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers. The company’s business comprises of media, which includes news and information services, sports programming primarily in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, digital education and pay-TV distribution primarily in Australia. It operates primarily in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. News Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NWS. Bank of America Corporation downgraded News Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded News Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. News Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) opened at 11.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.86 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/news-corporation-nws-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research/1138707.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in News Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $4,596,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in News Corporation by 1,557.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 384,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 361,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in News Corporation by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,873,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,868,000 after buying an additional 327,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in News Corporation by 201.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 324,754 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in News Corporation by 119.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 579,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 315,521 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News Corporation

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on News Corporation (NWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for News Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.