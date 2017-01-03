New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,100 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 372.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 1,465,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,915,000 after buying an additional 1,209,523 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,326,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,843,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,794,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,831,000 after buying an additional 349,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) traded down 2.34% on Tuesday, reaching $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,225 shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $62.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. The stock’s market cap is $5.66 billion.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The company earned $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 125.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.11) EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.02.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,411.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO B Lynne Parshall sold 4,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,693 shares in the company, valued at $834,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid-targeted (RNA-targeted) therapeutics. The Company operates through two segments: Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. The Company’s Ionis Core segment is developing a drug discovery platform.

