New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation were worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 97.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation during the second quarter worth about $2,774,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) traded down 0.12% on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 82,947 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Horace Mann Educators Corporation had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Langen Mcalenn lowered Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, SVP Bret A. Conklin sold 2,693 shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $112,055.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) is an insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, HMEC markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty (primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners) insurance, retirement annuities (primarily tax-qualified products) and life insurance in the United States.

