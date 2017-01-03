Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $805,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,512,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,381,384,000 after buying an additional 3,924,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 42,089,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,401,000 after buying an additional 2,192,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,025,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,672,000 after buying an additional 2,050,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,704,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.68. 1,308,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $314.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $126.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.13 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $133.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.81.

In other news, Director Charles Prince purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.11 per share, with a total value of $99,846.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,197.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

