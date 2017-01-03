NetApp’s (NTAP) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NetApp to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna set a $42.00 target price on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.73 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) opened at 35.27 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The data storage provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NetApp will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.09%.

In other NetApp news, Director Gerald Held sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,690.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,151 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 28,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 22,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

