Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a diverse line of products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company’s food safety segment consists primarily of diagnostic test kits and related products, including dehydrated culture media, marketed to food producers and processors to aid in the detection of foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, pesticide residues, plant disease infections and levels of general sanitation. “

Shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) opened at 66.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. Neogen Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter. Neogen Corporation had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Corporation will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James L. Herbert sold 1,000 shares of Neogen Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,212 shares in the company, valued at $55,787,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Bradley sold 21,600 shares of Neogen Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $1,321,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation by 21.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation by 164.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen Corporation

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

