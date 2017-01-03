Nationwide Fund Advisors Reduces Stake in Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,389 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Oshkosh Corporation were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) traded up 2.55% on Tuesday, hitting $66.26. 962,228 shares of the stock were exchanged. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Oshkosh Corporation had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post $3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Bank of America Corporation set a $62.00 price target on Oshkosh Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Oshkosh Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oshkosh Corporation from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Oshkosh Corporation news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marek W. May sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $670,619.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

