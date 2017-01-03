Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $8,277,000 Position in Olin Corporation (OLN)

Nationwide Fund Advisors maintained its position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,342 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Olin Corporation were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin Corporation by 23.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Olin Corporation by 25.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olin Corporation during the second quarter worth about $4,140,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin Corporation by 15.5% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin Corporation by 40.8% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 505,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after buying an additional 146,298 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) traded up 1.44% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,597 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The company’s market cap is $4.29 billion. Olin Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm earned $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Olin Corporation had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Olin Corporation will post $0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Olin Corporation’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Longbow Research cut Olin Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

In related news, insider Pat D. Dawson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation Company Profile

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

