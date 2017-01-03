Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NSM) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NSM) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,011 shares during the period. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings makes up 2.2% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 73.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 80.8% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 794,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 355,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NSM) traded up 0.78% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. 311,666 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.77 billion. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings (NYSE:NSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company earned $542 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. will post $1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSM. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $17.00 target price on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

About Nationstar Mortgage Holdings

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination and transaction based services principally to single-family residences throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Xome. The Company also operate an integrated residential loan origination platform that is primarily focused on customer retention.

