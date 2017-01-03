Mylan N.V. (MYL) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,801 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mylan N.V. were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,441,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,323,000 after buying an additional 1,431,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,057,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,566,000 after buying an additional 315,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,279,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,204,000 after buying an additional 1,166,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,995,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,455,000 after buying an additional 509,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,066,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,779,000 after buying an additional 2,908,633 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) traded up 2.52% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,031,866 shares. Mylan N.V. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Mylan N.V. had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mylan N.V. will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mylan N.V. from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Leerink Swann set a $45.00 target price on Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $52.00 target price on Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Mylan N.V. from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mylan N.V. from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Mylan N.V. Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

