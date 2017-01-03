MU Investments Co. Ltd. Maintains Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. continued to hold its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Costco Wholesale Corporation makes up 2.7% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 39,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 36,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 12,834.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 220,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,612,000 after buying an additional 218,696 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 17.4% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 43,699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded down 0.24% on Tuesday, hitting $159.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,205 shares. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.85. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.57 and a 52 week high of $169.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.13.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.72.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,560 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total transaction of $249,943.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Petterson sold 700 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $112,791.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,806.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

