Morgan Stanley Lowers DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) to Equal Weight

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $70.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) opened at 59.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.63. The company’s market cap is $5.05 billion. DexCom has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $412,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $844,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DexCom by 3,320.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth $119,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 118.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth $205,000.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers for the treatment of people with and without diabetes. Its products include SEVEN PLUS, DexCom G4, DexCom G4 PLATINUM, DexCom Share System and DexCom G5 Mobile.

