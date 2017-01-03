Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,695,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. were worth $1,152,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 94.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 52.9% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) opened at 27.04 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm earned $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Vetr lowered Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ladenburg Thalmann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $101,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

