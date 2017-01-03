Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,349,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,056,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Point Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $49,939,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) opened at 107.54 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $128.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm earned $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 378.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post $5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial, Inc, is a provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets across the world. The Company’s products cater to the capital markets, which includes asset managers, investment banks, commercial banks, exchanges and issuers; the commodities markets, which includes producers, traders and intermediaries within energy, metals, petrochemicals and agriculture, and the commercial markets, which includes professionals and corporate executives within automotive and marketing/research information services.

