Morgan Stanley Buys 510,227 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (LB)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,179,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in L Brands were worth $508,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 5,516.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,959,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,037,000 after buying an additional 5,853,032 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in L Brands by 39.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,415,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,834,000 after buying an additional 2,082,149 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,181,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in L Brands by 428.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,686,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,223,000 after buying an additional 1,367,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in L Brands by 29.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,458,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,045,000 after buying an additional 553,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) opened at 65.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.84. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.81% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. FBR & Co cut their target price on shares of L Brands to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $90.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. The Company operates through three segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Victoria’s Secret segment includes PINK, which is the specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel with collections, fragrances, supermodels and runway shows.

