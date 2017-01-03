Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 11,709 Shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation (SNHY)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Hydraulics Corporation were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 15.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sun Hydraulics Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Hydraulics Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY) traded down 1.03% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 97,904 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.85. Sun Hydraulics Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. Sun Hydraulics Corporation had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics Corporation will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sun Hydraulics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 37.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 8,000 shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $257,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (Sun) designs and manufactures screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds, which control force, speed and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. The Company operates through manufacturing and distribution of hydraulic components segment. The Company, at components level, designs and manufactures screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrates fluid power packages and subsystems.

