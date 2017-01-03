Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,060 shares during the period. Sturm, Ruger & Company comprises approximately 3.9% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company were worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company by 11.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) traded up 0.85% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.15. 169,058 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/morgan-dempsey-capital-management-llc-cuts-position-in-sturm-ruger-company-inc-rgr/1139048.html.

Separately, Forward View reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

In related news, Director Phillip Widman sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $264,359.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,230.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $324,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc and subsidiary, is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company operates through two segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols and revolvers to a range of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors located in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.