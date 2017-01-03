Monster Digital, Inc.’s (MSDI) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Monster Digital’s (NASDAQ:MSDI) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 4th. Monster Digital had issued 2,025,000 shares in its IPO on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $9,112,500 based on an initial share price of $4.50. After the end of Monster Digital’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Monster Digital (NASDAQ:MSDI) opened at 1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. Monster Digital has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm’s market cap is $12.84 million.

About Monster Digital

Monster Digital, Inc, formerly Tandon Digital, Inc, is focused on the design, development and marketing of products under the Monster Digital brand for use in consumer electronics, mobile product and computing applications. The Company, through Monster, Inc, identifies and markets additional specialty and consumer electronics products.

