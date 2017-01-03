Monsanto Company (MON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) will post its Q117 quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. Analysts expect Monsanto Company to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Monsanto Company has set its FY17 guidance at $4.50-4.90 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Monsanto Company had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The company earned $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Monsanto Company to post $4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5.40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) opened at 105.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.01. Monsanto Company has a one year low of $83.73 and a one year high of $114.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average is $103.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Monsanto Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.05%.

In other Monsanto Company news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $31,957.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert T. Fraley sold 80,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $8,227,587.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monsanto Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monsanto Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Monsanto Company by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Fic Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Monsanto Company during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Monsanto Company during the second quarter worth $206,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MON shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Monsanto Company from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $128.00 target price on shares of Monsanto Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $128.00 target price on shares of Monsanto Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Monsanto Company from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monsanto Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.06.

Monsanto Company Company Profile

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and precision agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

