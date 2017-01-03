Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgrades PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) to Buy

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Vetr downgraded PayPal Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.39 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PayPal Holdings from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 39.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.91. PayPal Holdings has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $44.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. PayPal Holdings had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $110,466.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,043 shares in the company, valued at $419,596.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings by 16.5% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,630,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,363,000 after buying an additional 2,210,279 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings by 54.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 21,812 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings by 265.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

