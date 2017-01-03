Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Stake Lowered by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 612.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5,954.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) traded up 1.04% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.75. 492,807 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average of $200.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.56 and a 1-year high of $216.58. The stock’s market capitalization is $14.96 billion.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.04. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post $12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.64.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Chistopher Wellborn sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,446,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,985,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cock Frans Georges De purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’s manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and vinyl flooring. It operates in three segments: Global Ceramic, which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile and natural stone products; Flooring North America (Flooring NA), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets carpet, laminate, carpet pad, rugs, hardwood and vinyl, including LVT, in a range of colors, textures and patterns, and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets laminate, hardwood flooring, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard, chipboards and vinyl flooring products.

