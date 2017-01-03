Mobileye N.V.’s (MBLY) Positive Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their positive rating on shares of Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Mobileye N.V. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $46.15 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mobileye N.V. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.31.

Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) opened at 38.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 95.30 and a beta of 0.92. Mobileye N.V. has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78.

Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.51 million. Mobileye N.V. had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mobileye N.V. will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobileye N.V. stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye N.V. Company Profile

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and aftermarket (AM).

