MKM Partners Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

MKM Partners reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Vetr raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $73.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened at 69.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.10. Wal-Mart Stores has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $75.19.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business earned $118.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores will post $4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $5,185,352.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 41,912,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,022,746,000 after buying an additional 1,910,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,297,797 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,878,000 after buying an additional 348,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,932,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,437,561,000 after buying an additional 623,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,071,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,086,962,000 after buying an additional 179,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 12,473,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $899,580,000 after buying an additional 780,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

