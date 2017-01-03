Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 1,200 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $13,956.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,881.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) opened at 11.30 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/mitchell-g-tyson-sells-1200-shares-of-photronics-inc-plab-stock/1138733.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,820,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after buying an additional 131,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,663,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,148,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 22.0% in the third quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,351,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after buying an additional 243,789 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 7.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,062,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $12.00 price target on Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. The Company supports customers across the full spectrum of integrated circuit (IC) production and flat panel display (FPD) technologies by manufacturing photomasks using electron beam or optical (laser-based) systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.