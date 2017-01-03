Michael Gene Barnes Buys 3,200 Shares of Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) insider Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $20,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,804,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,193,866.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,100 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 100 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 18 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 5,000 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 5,000 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $32,450.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,170 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,061.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,102 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $13,599.94.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,500 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,100.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,900 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,116.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,400 shares of Tiptree Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $28,204.00.

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) opened at 6.15 on Tuesday. Tiptree Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $174.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/michael-gene-barnes-buys-3200-shares-of-tiptree-financial-inc-tipt-stock/1138728.html.

Tiptree Financial Company Profile

Tiptree Financial Inc is a diversified holding company, which is engaged through its consolidated subsidiaries in a number of businesses and is an acquirer of businesses. The Company acquires and manages controlling interests of operating businesses. The Company has five segments: insurance and insurance services, specialty finance, real estate, asset management, and corporate and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.