MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Standard Life Investments LTD purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) traded down 0.63% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 479,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company’s market cap is $1.45 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

MGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The Company is a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International, a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

