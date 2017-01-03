MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.
MTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Avondale Partners cut shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.82.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) opened at 38.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. MasTec has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3477.27 and a beta of 1.29.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm earned $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post $1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 49.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 922.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 164,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 148,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $1,338,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline or fiber and satellite communications; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; power generation, and industrial infrastructure.
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.