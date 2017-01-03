Marriott International (MAR) Stake Reduced by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA reduced its position in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) traded down 0.22% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277,092 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm earned $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post $3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/marriott-international-mar-stake-reduced-by-alerus-financial-na/1139223.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners set a $98.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

In other Marriott International news, insider John W. Marriott III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $3,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 523,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,475,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $50,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.