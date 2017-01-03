Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (NASDAQ:MAKSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America Corporation raised Marks and Spencer Group Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc. raised Marks and Spencer Group Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Investec cut Marks and Spencer Group Plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (NASDAQ:MAKSY) traded down 1.199% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.408. The company had a trading volume of 74,725 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.126. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/marks-and-spencer-group-plc-maksy-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts/1138991.html.

About Marks and Spencer Group Plc

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

