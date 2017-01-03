Magna International, Inc. (MGA) is James Investment Research Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in Magna International, Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,723 shares during the period. Magna International comprises 1.7% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $63,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Magna International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Magna International by 121.2% in the second quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Magna International by 71.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc. (NYSE:MGA) opened at 43.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $47.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm earned $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magna International, Inc. will post $5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Magna International’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Macquarie lowered Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America Corporation lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Magna International in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc (Magna) is an automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. Its product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

