Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) opened at 14.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $172.39 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular-metabolic diseases and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The Company’s lead product, MGL-3196, is a Phase II-ready once-daily, oral, liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-b (THR-b) agonist for the treatment of NASH, and heterozygous and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (FH).

