Lundin Mining Co. (LUNMF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lundin Mining Co. (NASDAQ:LUNMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures. “

Lundin Mining (NASDAQ:LUNMF) opened at 4.812 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.47 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States. The Company holds equity stake in the Tenke Fungurume Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and in the Freeport Cobalt business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

