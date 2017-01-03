LTC Properties, Inc. Declares Jan 17 Dividend of $0.19 (LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a jan 17 dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) traded up 0.713% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.315. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,346 shares. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.956 and a beta of 0.20.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 52.34%. The firm earned $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in LTC Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in LTC Properties by 15.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $154,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust. The Company invests in senior housing and long-term care properties through acquisitions, development, mortgage loans and other investments. Its primary senior housing and long term healthcare property types include skilled nursing properties (SNF), assisted living properties (ALF), independent living properties (ILF), memory care properties (MC) and combinations thereof.

