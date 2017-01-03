LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) opened at 9.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.64 million, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.70. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business earned $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/lsi-industries-inc-lyts-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research/1138639.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 735,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc is a provider of corporate visual image solutions to the petroleum/convenience store industry. The Company designs and develops aspects of the solid-state light emitting diode (LED) lighting, from the electronic circuit board, to the software to drive and control the LEDs, to the structure of the LED product.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.