Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2,703,000 Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,025 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,936,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,613,000 after buying an additional 2,626,728 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 491.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,483,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after buying an additional 1,232,654 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $20,597,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2,278.0% in the second quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 642,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 615,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,882,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,676,000 after buying an additional 583,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) traded up 2.04% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,007 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.79 billion. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.60. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post ($0.86) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2,703,000 Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-has-2703000-stake-in-pbf-energy-inc-pbf/1139298.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays PLC downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Howard Weil downgraded PBF Energy from a “focus stock” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.