Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2,515,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 71.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,191 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Crown Holdings were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 11.1% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 88,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 747.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 155,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 137,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 184,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 31.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after buying an additional 66,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) traded up 1.12% on Tuesday, reaching $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 861,003 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.36. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Crown Holdings had a return on equity of 91.21% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $58.00 price objective on Crown Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Crown Holdings in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

About Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each Division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

