Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities raised Liberty Media Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Liberty Media Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised Liberty Media Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Media Corporation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMA) opened at 34.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. The stock’s market cap is $11.56 billion. Liberty Media Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the third quarter valued at $738,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 301.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 10.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the third quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the third quarter valued at $2,447,000. 24.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company principally operates in North America. Its principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and the Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

