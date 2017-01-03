Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation were worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 21.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation during the third quarter valued at $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation during the third quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,000,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,020,000 after buying an additional 165,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) traded down 2.315% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.355. 396,319 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.427 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/liberty-broadband-corporation-lbrdk-position-increased-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system/1138982.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 89,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $6,333,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,002,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,726,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 25,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $1,741,751.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,002,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,563,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interests in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter), TruePosition, Inc (TruePosition) and Time Warner Cable, Inc (TWC). The Company’s segments include Trueposition, Charter, and Corporate and other. The TruePosition segment includes the operations of TruePosition, a subsidiary of the Company that develops and markets technology for locating wireless phones and other wireless devices on a cellular network, enabling wireless carriers and government agencies to provide public safety E-9-1-1 services domestically and services in support of national security and law enforcement across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.