LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LG Display Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.18 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG lowered LG Display Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of LG Display Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised LG Display Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.82.

LG Display Co. (NYSE:LPL) opened at 12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 119.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. LG Display Co. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display Co. by 24.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co. Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diode and other display panel technologies. The Company manufactures display panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers and various other applications, including mobile devices.

