Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt, were worth $21,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) traded up 1.00% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. 381,786 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.95. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53.

Leggett & Platt, (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company earned $948.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Leggett & Platt, had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 10.15%. Leggett & Platt,’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post $2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Leggett & Platt,’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/leggett-platt-incorporated-leg-shares-sold-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system/1138948.html.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of Leggett & Platt, from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt, to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,405.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leggett & Platt,

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer of engineered components and products found in homes, offices, automobiles and commercial aircraft. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products. The Residential Furnishings segment manufactures steel coiled bedsprings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.