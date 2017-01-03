Lake Street Capital Increases Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) Price Target to $20.00

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) opened at 17.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.66. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

In related news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,564.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $402,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,556.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 64.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 136,401 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,170,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 103,061 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 96,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc is a developer, distributor and virtual administrator of individual and family health insurance plans and supplemental products. The Company sells individual and family insurance plans (IFP) that include short-term medical (STM) insurance plans and hospital indemnity plans.

