Laidlaw Reaffirms Buy Rating for Opko Health, Inc. (OPK)

Opko Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Laidlaw in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Laidlaw’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Ladenburg Thalmann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Opko Health in a report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) traded down 2.26% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,489,224 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.07 billion. Opko Health has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $298 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Opko Health will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 24,800 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $243,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,137,098.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Opko Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 947,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the third quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the third quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc (OPKO) is a healthcare company. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and pharmaceutical. The pharmaceutical segment consists of its pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain, and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. The diagnostics segment primarily consists of its clinical laboratory operations.

