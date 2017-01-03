Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, LabCorp’s share price persistently outperformed the broader industry trend. However, we note that its third-quarter’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues were in line with the same. Unfavorable foreign exchange continues to remain as a major dampener to the company’s overall results. This has been a poor quarter with respect to organic volume growth in LabCorp Diagnostics. On a positive note, revenue growth was noted in Covance Drug Development. We believe the recently completed buyout of Sequenom will boost LabCorp's women's health test menu. LabCorp continues to gain from organic growth by introducing new tests to existing and new customers in the near term. However, intense competition from several commercial laboratories and hospitals is a major headwind.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity set a $155.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) opened at 128.38 on Wednesday. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $97.79 and a 52-week high of $141.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average is $132.78.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings will post $8.80 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 23.1% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings during the second quarter valued at $117,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings by 16.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing clinical laboratory services and drug development support. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

